Gausman (5-4) picked up the win Saturday, giving up five hits and a walk in a complete-game shutout during Toronto's 7-0 victory over Oakland. He struck out 10.

It was the first shutout of Gausman's career, and the veteran right-hander was dominant all afternoon, firing 76 of 109 pitches for strikes while tying his season high in Ks. He's produced four quality starts in his last five trips to the mound, lowering his ERA on the season to 4.00 with a 1.25 WHIP and 69:16 K:BB through 69.2 innings. Gausman will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.