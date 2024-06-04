Gausman (4-4) took the loss Monday against Baltimore, allowing six earned runs on six hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

Gausman gave up three home runs Monday after allowing just two over his past nine starts. The 33-year-old had notched three-consecutive quality starts prior to Monday's setback, but he has been unable to find his footing this season. Through 60.2 innings, Gasuman holds a 4.60 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP, both of which are his worst since 2019. The right-hander will look to rebound in his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend in Oakland.