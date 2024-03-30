Gausman will start Sunday's game against the Rays in Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays were debating whether to start Gausman or Bowden Francis on Sunday. Gausman convinced the team that he is good to go by fanning seven over three-plus innings in a Grapefruit League game Monday, then completing a bullpen session Friday. That means Francis will move back to Monday's series opener in Houston. A bout of shoulder fatigue disrupted Gausman's spring training, but he progressed quickly enough to avoid the injured list to open 2024, and it looks like he will have a full first half to make his case for a third All-Star selection in four years.