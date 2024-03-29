Gausman (shoulder) threw a bullpen session at Tropicana Field on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Gausman is slated to make his season debut either Sunday against the Rays or Monday versus the Astros, with Blue Jays manager John Schneider saying a decision would likely be announced Saturday. The fact that he's throwing a bullpen session Friday would seem to point to Gausman taking the ball Sunday, but the final call will be made Saturday.