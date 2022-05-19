Gausman (3-3) took the loss against Seattle on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Gausman didn't have his usual swing-and-miss stuff against the Mariners in the outing, as he notched a season-low three strikeouts and registered only seven swinging strikes. However, he limited Seattle to two runs and allowed just one extra-base hit -- a fifth-inning homer by Cal Raleigh that was the deciding factor in tagging Gausman with the loss. The right-hander will carry a 2.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 57:3 K:BB into his next start, which is slated to come in St. Louis next week.