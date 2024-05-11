Kiermaier (illness) is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Twins.
Kiermaier and George Springer will both miss a second straight game due to an illness. Just like Friday's game, Daulton Varsho will start in center field while Davis Schneider and Cavan Biggio will line up in left and right field respectively.
