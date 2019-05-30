Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Clubs fourth homer
Gurriel went 2-for-6 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay.
Gurriel provided an early lead for Toronto with his two-run blast off reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, but the offense was unable to muster any additional runs off him. The 25-year-old is crushing the ball since rejoining the Blue Jays last week, with a six-game hit streak that includes three doubles and four home runs.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Four hits in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Starting in left field•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Called up as expected•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Expected to return Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.