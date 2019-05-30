Gurriel went 2-for-6 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay.

Gurriel provided an early lead for Toronto with his two-run blast off reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, but the offense was unable to muster any additional runs off him. The 25-year-old is crushing the ball since rejoining the Blue Jays last week, with a six-game hit streak that includes three doubles and four home runs.