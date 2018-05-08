Gurriel will be the Blue Jays' primary shortstop while Aledmys Diaz (ankle) is on the disabled list, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel has been primarily stationed at second base, hitting .236 with two homers in 55 at-bats. He'll now slide over to shortstop for at least the next 10 days, which could offer him more positional eligibility if he can start enough contests at shortstop.