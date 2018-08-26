Gurriel will start at second base and bat second Sunday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays haven't hesitated to open up a full-time role for Gurriel since his reinstatement from the disabled list Friday, as he'll draw a third consecutive start in the series finale. Gurriel's return to the active roster will likely be most detrimental to Devon Travis and Aledmys Diaz, both of whom had previously ceded starts in the middle infield prior to Gurriel's shutdown period.