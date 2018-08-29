Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Expected to start Saturday

Manager John Gibbons said Estrada (back) is expected to start Saturday against the Marlins, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Estrada has been dealing with back soreness for a couple of weeks now, but the veteran right-hander is apparently healthy enough to pitch through the issue. He compiled a 6.15 ERA across five starts in August, so he'll look to turn things around against a lackluster Marlins team in his first start of September.

More News
Our Latest Stories