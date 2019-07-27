Athletics' Marco Estrada: Begins rehab assignment
Estrada (back) struck out two in a scoreless inning for the Arizona League Athletics on Thursday.
Everything apparently went off without a hitch in what was Estrada's first game action since April. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the veteran hurler is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance for High-A Stockton on Tuesday. It remains to be seen how long Estrada will spend rehabbing in the minors.
