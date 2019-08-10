Estrada (back) allowed three earned runs on five hits, a walk and a balk over 2.2 innings in High-A Stockton's loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. He struck out four.

Estrada worked up to 55 pitches, 35 of which he got into the strike zone. The fact the veteran right-hander was so hittable was certainly concerning when considering the quality of competition he faced, and the outing marked the second consecutive in which he's allowed multiple earned runs. Estrada figures to continue toiling away in the lower levels of the minors for at least one more rehab appearance before any move up is considered.