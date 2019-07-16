Estrada (back), who still isn't cleared to throw regular bullpen sessions, could be in the minor leagues until rosters expand in September, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander appeared to be trending in the right direction in late June, when it was reported he'd completed a 25-pitch bullpen session without setbacks. At that point, it was believed that Estrada could embark on a recovery timeline that would make him available shortly after the All-Star break, but Gallegos essentially reports that's no longer the case. Estrada would still need to throw multiple bullpen sessions within relatively close proximity and then eventually embark on a multi-appearance rehab assignment. Given the timing, it appears increasingly likely the veteran right-hander may not be summoned back to the majors until the final month of the season.