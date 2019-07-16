Athletics' Marco Estrada: Could be out until rosters expand
Estrada (back), who still isn't cleared to throw regular bullpen sessions, could be in the minor leagues until rosters expand in September, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander appeared to be trending in the right direction in late June, when it was reported he'd completed a 25-pitch bullpen session without setbacks. At that point, it was believed that Estrada could embark on a recovery timeline that would make him available shortly after the All-Star break, but Gallegos essentially reports that's no longer the case. Estrada would still need to throw multiple bullpen sessions within relatively close proximity and then eventually embark on a multi-appearance rehab assignment. Given the timing, it appears increasingly likely the veteran right-hander may not be summoned back to the majors until the final month of the season.
