Athletics' Marco Estrada: Hit hard at Triple-A
Estrada (back) allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while recording three strikeouts over three innings for Triple-A Las Vegas against Albuquerque on Friday.
The veteran right-hander was making a big leap in competition from the High-A level, and he ran into plenty of trouble during his relatively brief time on the mound. Estrada surrendered a solo home run to Sam Hillard and a double to Drew Weeks in terms of extra-base hits, pushing his rehab assignment ERA to 8.44 across 10.2 innings. It's uncertain where the Athletics go from here with Estrada, as he appears to be close to stretched out (59 pitches Friday) but ineffective over his last three rehab outings.
