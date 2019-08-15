Estrada (back) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

The move up to the Aviators is somewhat surprising given how Estrada struggled against High-A hitters in his appearance for Stockton last Friday. Nevertheless, the Athletics will give the veteran right-hander a whirl against a notably higher caliber of competition. Estrada owns a 7.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and .273 BAA across 7.2 innings over four rehab starts thus far.