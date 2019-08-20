Marco Estrada: Cut loose by Oakland
Estrada (back) was released by the Athletics on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Estrada was on the 60-day injured list due to a back strain, and after struggling through his last three rehab outings, he's been handed his release. The veteran right-hander accrued an unimpressive 6.85 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over five starts with Oakland this season (23.2 innings), and he hasn't pitched in the big leagues since April 16.
More News
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Hit hard at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Next rehab start set•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Rough rehab start•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Could be out until rosters expand•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start