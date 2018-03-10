Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Approaching bullpen session
Stroman (shoulder) moved to long toss Saturday and will throw a bullpen session at some point within the next few days, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Stroman said that he felt great and had no issues during his third straight day of throwing the ball around. Manager John Gibbons remarked that the right-hander is not entirely starting from scratch since he's been able to throw since January, which leaves the possibility that he will be ready for Opening Day. Expect a clearer picture of his timetable after he's able to go through the bullpen session early next week.
