Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Knocked around in loss
Stroman (1-4) gave up five runs, four earned, on six hits with two walks while striking out three through 3.1 innings while taking a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.
Stroman allowed too many baserunners to be effective, giving up six hits and two walks over just 3.1 innings. After delivering excellent outings in his last two starts, this was a disappointing result. The right-hander has a 1-4 record with a 2.20 ERA through seven starts this season. Stroman will look to bounce back in his next start Monday against the Twins.
