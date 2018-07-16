Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Tagged with loss Sunday
Stroman (2-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox.
Boston got to Stroman in the first inning for two runs, and they added two more in the fifth before the 27-year-old was lifted. Stroman has been inconsistent over his last four starts, collecting a 2-2 record with 11 earned runs and 15 strikeouts over 23.2 innings. He'll look to turn around a subpar first half as he'll head into the All-Star break with a 5.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 66 innings.
