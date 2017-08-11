Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Takes part of catching drills Friday

Montero (groin) took batting practice and participated in catching drills Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The big news here is that Montero was able to undergo the lower-half stress of catching drills, a signal that he's close to returning. He's eligible to return for Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, but the organization has remained quiet on whether or not he'll be able to return in the minimum time. If not Sunday, his return should come sometime during the following series against Tampa Bay.