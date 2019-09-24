Grichuk went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run and an additional run Monday in the Blue Jays' 11-10 win over the Orioles in 15 innings.

Grichuk got the scoring started in the first inning with his team-best 31st homer. The outfielder has supplied eight of those long balls in September, raising his OPS on the month to a robust .912.

