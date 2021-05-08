Stripling (0-2) yielded three runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Houston.

Stripling was cursed by a second inning where he allowed a two-run shot to Carlos Correa before walking in a third run. He needed 82 pitches to get through just 3.2 frames and saw his season ERA climb to 6.61. He's failed to finish five innings in three of his four outings on the year. Stripling is currently lined up to take the mound in Atlanta next week.