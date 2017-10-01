Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Sunday lineup

Martin isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Martin will head to the bench for Sunday's season finale while Miguel Montero fills in behind the dish. Martin missed much of the month of September with an oblique injury and was only able to play in 10 games, over which he hit just .206 with a .691 OPS.

