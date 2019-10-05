Dodgers' Russell Martin: Drawing first start of NLDS
Martin will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday against the Nationals, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Martin will catch Hyun-Jin Ryu in Game 3 with the series tied 1-1. Ryu has posted a sparkling 1.52 ERA when Martin is behind the dish, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, though according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, the veteran backstop is just 3-for-22 with a double, an RBI and four strikeouts against Max Scherzer, who will toe the rubber for the opposition.
