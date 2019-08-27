Dodgers' Russell Martin: Back Tuesday, starting Wednesday
Martin will be reinstated from the bereavement list Tuesday and is expected to start Wednesday against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Martin is set to rejoin the club Tuesday and will re-enter the starting lineup Wednesday. He's slashing .207/.330/.299 with four homers and 15 RBI over 69 games this season.
