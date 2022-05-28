Martin officially announced his retirement from baseball Saturday.
The 39-year-old hasn't appeared in a game since 2019, though he was keeping his options open and mulling a potential return as recently as last year. The Canadian catcher has now officially called it quits after a long and successful career. Martin played for four teams (the Dodgers, Yankees, Pirates and Blue Jays) over 14 seasons, hitting .248/.349/.397 with 191 homers while earning a reputation as an excellent pitch framer during the first years in which the skill became widely discussed and statistically analyzed. Per fWAR, which takes framing into account, he was worth 55 wins above replacement for his career, suggesting he deserves Hall of Fame consideration.
