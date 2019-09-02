Dodgers' Russell Martin: Cranks fifth long ball
Martin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over Arizona on Sunday.
Martin launched a 406-foot shot to right field in the third inning. The long ball was his first since Aug. 4 and snapped a string of 11 straight games without an extra-base hit. The 36-year-old is hitting slashing .215/.336/.317 in a backup role this season.
