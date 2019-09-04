Dodgers' Russell Martin: Cranks clutch home run
Martin went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer and a walk in a victory over the Rockies on Tuesday.
Martin turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead with a three-run blast to left field in the seventh inning. The veteran catcher hit only .167 in August but has collected three hits -- including two homers -- in six at-bats to begin September. Austin Barnes is set to rejoin the Dodgers on Friday, but Martin should remain the primary backup to Will Smith down the stretch.
