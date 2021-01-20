Martin doesn't plan to sign with an MLB team ahead of the 2021 season, but he intends to hold off on a retirement announcement to keep the possibility open to pay at a later date, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Martin's last professional action came in the 2019 postseason with the Dodgers, as he sat out the entire 2020 campaign. Though he'll turn 38 in February and hasn't posted a wRC+ above 100 since 2017, the veteran backstop apparently isn't ready to hang up his spikes just yet. In fact, Morosi suggests that Martin could play for the Canadian national team this spring while it looks to qualify for a spot in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this year.