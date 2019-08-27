Dodgers' Russell Martin: Back from bereavement list
Martin was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Martin was away from the club due to the passing of his grandmother, but he'll be available to play Tuesday, as anticipated. Austin Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
