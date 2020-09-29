Espinal will join the Blue Jays for their Wild Card series against Tampa Bay.
Espinal appeared in 27 games for the Blue Jays in his rookie season but didn't do much at the plate, hitting .267/.308/.333. He'll be a bench option for this series.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sent down by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Losing work to Panik•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Three hits in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not in lineup for Game 2•