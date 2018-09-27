Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fans five in short start
Reid-Foley didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Astros, allowing one run on one hit and one walk across 3.1 innings. He struck out five.
Reid-Foley was sharp in Wednesday's abbreviated outing. The young right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced before tripping up in the fourth inning, allowing Houston's only run to score on a walk and a single. With the Blue Jays looking to limit the rookie's innings, Reid-Foley was pulled with one out in the fourth inning despite being at just 49 pitches (28 strikes). He'll finish the season with a 5.13 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB through seven starts (33.1 innings).
