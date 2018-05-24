Reid-Foley was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Reid-Foley was tearing it up at Double-A New Hampshire through eight starts, posting a 2.03 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 44.1 innings. He's slated to make his Triple-A debut Thursday against Syracuse.

