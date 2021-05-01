Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 13-5 win over Atlanta.

In his first game back in the lineup following his activation from the COVID-19 IL, Hernandez took Jacob Webb deep in the sixth inning -- one of six Toronto homers on the night. After slugging 42 homers in 175 games over the prior two seasons, expect the 28-year-old to continue making up for lost time after he played only eight games in April. hitting .235 with two home runs and five RBI.

