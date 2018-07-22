Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Takes seat Sunday
Hernandez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After four straight starts in left field for Hernandez, he will give way to Dwight Smith. It's been a slight rough patch of late for Hernandez, who sports a .194 batting average across his last 10 games.
