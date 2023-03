Hatch was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Hatch came up short in his bid to make the Opening Day roster. The right-hander struggled in Florida to the tune of a 9.35 ERA and 2.08 WHIP over 8.2 innings of work, and he'll head to Buffalo to begin his journey as an up-and-down option for Toronto in the 2023 campaign.