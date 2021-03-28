Mayza appears to have an inside track at winning a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

Mayza's status as a non-roster invitee appeared to give him long odds to break camp with the big club at the onset of spring training, but he's been one of the Jays' most impressive relievers so far in the Grapefruit League. Through six appearances, Mayza has tossed 5.1 shutout innings, permitting only one hit and two walks while striking out five. Mayza's emergence could keep fellow lefty reliever Francisco Liriano -- who is also attending camp as a non-roster invitee -- on the outside looking in for a spot in the bullpen.