Mayza (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Mariners, giving up four runs (three earned) on one hit and two walks in one-third of an inning.

The southpaw entered a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th inning and promptly served up a two-run homer to Cal Raleigh, plating the designated runner, before walking two more batters and watching them come around to score after he left the mound. Mayza's control has deserted him to begin the season -- he threw only seven of 17 pitches for strikes Wednesday, and through 4.1 innings he has a 4:6 K:BB to go along with a 12.46 ERA. The 32-year-old is being counted on as Toronto's top lefty in the bullpen, but he could lose high-leverage opportunities to Genesis Cabrera if he doesn't turn things around.