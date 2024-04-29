Mayza retired the only batter he faced to record his third hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Brought in to face Max Muncy with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning, Mayza battled the veteran slugger for eight pitches, eventually giving up a deep fly ball to left-center field that Daulton Varsho caught with his back against the fence. Mayza has had a shaky start to the season, but he may be turning things around -- he's been scored upon only once in his last seven appearances. On the season, the 32-year-old carries a 6.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB through 10 innings, but he remains the top lefty in the Toronto bullpen.