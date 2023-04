Mayza retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Sunday's 12-11 win over the Angels.

Closer Jordan Romano blew his first save of the season Sunday, and Mayza was called upon to close out the 10th inning after Trevor Richards recorded the first two outs of the frame. Mayza now has one hold and one save with a 3.00 ERA through five outings, and he should continue to serve in a high-leverage role for Toronto.