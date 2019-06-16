Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Dominates Houston for second win
Thornton (2-5) yielded six hits and three walks across 6.2 scoreless innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning the win over the Astros.
Thornton received mounds of run support in the 12-0 win, including a quick 2-0 lead before he threw his first pitch. The rookie righty lowered his season ERA to 4.36 in 76.1 innings of work. He'll carry his 80:37 K:BB into Friday's tough matchup in Boston.
