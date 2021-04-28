Thornton didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Nationals. He gave up two runs on three hits while fanning two across 2.1 innings.

Thornton worked as the opener and didn't stay enough in the game to take part in the decision, but his final stat line didn't turn head by any means. Toronto is still waiting on Nate Pearson (groin) and Ross Stripling (forearm) to return from the injured list, so Thornton might remain in the rotation for the short-term future.