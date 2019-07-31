Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thornton (elbow) would be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Thursday in Baltimore, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Thornton will end up spending the minimum amount of time on the IL after the Blue Jays deactivated him July 21 on account of right elbow inflammation. Montoyo's comments suggest that Thornton's elbow responded well to a throwing session earlier in the week, and the brief absence means that the rookie likely won't face any significant restrictions with his pitch count upon returning to action. Thornton will essentially claim Ryan Borucki's (elbow) spot in the rotation after the latter was sent back to the IL on Wednesday.