Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Returning from IL on Thursday
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thornton (elbow) would be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Thursday in Baltimore, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Thornton will end up spending the minimum amount of time on the IL after the Blue Jays deactivated him July 21 on account of right elbow inflammation. Montoyo's comments suggest that Thornton's elbow responded well to a throwing session earlier in the week, and the brief absence means that the rookie likely won't face any significant restrictions with his pitch count upon returning to action. Thornton will essentially claim Ryan Borucki's (elbow) spot in the rotation after the latter was sent back to the IL on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Lands on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Roughed up by Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Picks up third victory•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Struggles mightily•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Blows early lead in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...