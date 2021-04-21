Thornton will start Wednesday's game at Boston, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 27-year-old will make his first start of the season in Wednesday's series finale, and he figures to be limited to a few innings since he's topped out at 34 pitches through five appearances this season. Anthony Kay and Tommy Milone should be in the mix as bulk options behind Thornton.
