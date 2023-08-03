Richards was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to August 2, with neck inflammation.

It doesn't sound like an overly serious issue, but Richards will be missed in the Toronto bullpen as he spends at least the next two weeks on the shelf. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a sharp 2.98 ERA with 83 strikeouts through 54.1 innings of work this season for the Blue Jays.