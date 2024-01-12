Richards agreed to a one-year, $2.15 million deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 30-year-old swing man has made three or more starts in five of his six MLB seasons but he has not logged more than 75 innings since he threw 135.1 innings in 2019. Richards had a 4.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 72.2 innings last year.