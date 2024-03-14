Richards allowed one run on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings of relief during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out two.

The veteran righty has 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings this spring, but he's also issued five free passes as he tries to iron out the kinks before Opening Day. Richards' ability to rack up bulk Ks via his elite changeup, and his flexible role in the Blue Jays bullpen, keep him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats -- over 72.2 innings in 2023 he collected 105 strikeouts, two wins and a career-high 11 holds, but they came with a 4.95 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.