Toronto activated Richards (neck) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Richards missed the minimum 15 days because of neck inflammation. He'll return to the Blue Jays' bullpen Friday night against the Reds, holding a strong 2.98 ERA with 83 strikeouts through 54.1 innings this year.
