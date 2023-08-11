Richards (neck) threw a successful bullpen session Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Richards appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible next weekend. The 30-year-old right-hander had registered a 2.98 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 54.1 innings this season with the Blue Jays before he went on the shelf Aug. 3 due to neck inflammation.