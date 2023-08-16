Richards (neck) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Richards' first rehab appearance was postponed as Buffalo was rained out, but the right-hander is game-ready after missing the previous two weeks with neck inflammation. Assuming he gets into Wednesday's game, it's possible that's the only appearance he'll need before rejoining the Blue Jays' bullpen.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Lands on IL with sore neck•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Dominant as opener Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Hit with first loss•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Strikes out seven in three innings•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Making spot start•